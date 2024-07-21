Heavily pregnant Ashanti dances to Nelly’s ‘Hot in Here’ on night out

A heavily pregnant Ashanti enjoyed a night out to celebrate a family birthday.

The singer, who is believed to be around eight months pregnant, showed off her dance skills to partner Nelly’s ‘Hot in Here’.

Her energetic performance, which she posted in a video on Instagram, impressed her followers.

One said: “She’s the first pregnant woman I’ve ever seen with so much energy. I just love that she’s happy.”

The 43-year-old revealed she was expecting her first child with Nelly back in April.

The pair rekindled their relationship after first being linked in 2003.