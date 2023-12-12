Ashley Cain breaks down as he recalls baby daughter’s final moments

Ashley Cain breaks down as he discusses his baby daughter’s final moments.

The reality star opened up about his grief after his daughter Azaylia died from leukamia in April 2021.

Appearing on ITV’s The Real Full Monty to raise money for charity, the former professional footballer recalled his and his parner Safiyya Vorajee’s last moments with Azaylia.

He said: “One morning, me and Safiyya had a sense that it would be [Azaylia’s] last morning. We wrapped our arms around her and counted her last breaths. I couldn’t see a reason or a point for me to be on this Earth anymore.”