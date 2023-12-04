Ashley Cain opens up on guilt of having new baby two years after daughter’s death

Ashley Cain has opened up about the guilt he felt when finding out he was to become a father again, two years after the death of his daughter.

The reality star’s daughter Azaylia, who he shared with former partner Safiyya Vorajee, died when she was just eight months old from a rare form of cancer in April 2021.

The charity fundraiser has now revealed his current partner, who does not want to be identified in public, is pregnant with their baby son.

Discussing the moment he found out he was going to be a father again, Ashley said: “I felt slightly guilty, I felt slightly hurt for Azalyia.”