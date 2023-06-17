Asteroid City: Wes Anderson’s new film comes to life in London exhibition

Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
Asteroid City: Wes Anderson’s new film comes to life in immersive London exhibition
Wes Anderson’s new film, Asteroid City, has been brought to life in a new immersive exhibition in London.
Original sets, miniatures, costumes, and artwork from the cosmic rom-com, transports the viewer to the Junior Stargazer convention.
Attendees can also dine at the film’s iconic 1950s diner, the Luncheonette.
With an all-star ensemble cast and music by Anderson mainstay Alexandre Desplat, Asteroid City tells the tale of how the convention is disrupted by “world-changing” events.
The exhibition runs at 180 Studios from 17 June to 8 July.
Asteroid City is out on 23 June.
