Aubrey Plaza talks about her pandemic wedding during December 2021 episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

The clip resurfaced following the death of Plaza’s husband Jeff Baena.

In the video, host Drew Barrymore asked Plaza what kind of dress did she wear for the wedding. The actor shared that she and Baena decided to get “married on a whim”.

“Jeff got really into tie-dying during the quarantine, so I decided that Jeff and I were going to wear tie-dye pajamas that he had made for us,” she explained. “I made a love altar in the backyard of all of our love objects. It was very witchcore, but it happened.‘“

The director and screenwriter worked with Plaza on 2014 horror film Life After Beth and 2017 historical comedy The Little Hours.

They had been in a relationship since about 2011 and married in 2021.