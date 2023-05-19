Sting receives highest honour at Ivor Novello awards

Sting has received the Ivor Novello fellowship, one of the highest honours in songwriting.

The legendary musician has become the 24th person to win the award.

The fellowship recognises outstanding songwriting which has enriched the UK’s cultural fabric.

Sting was originally part of 1970s new wave band The Police as primary songwriter and lead singer.

Hits written by Sting for The Police include ‘Every Breath You Take’ and ‘Roxanne’.

He then went solo, writing and recording songs such as ‘Fields of Gold’ and ‘Englishman in New York’.

