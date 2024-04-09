Listen: Amy Winehouse’s voice compared to actor portraying her in film

Listen to Amy Winehouse’s voice compared to actor Marisa Abela, who portrays her in Back to Black.

The new film, which explores the singer’s tumultuous relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil and inspires her to write and record the groundbreaking album, will be released in the UK on Friday 12 April.

A teaser clip for the biographical drama features Abela signing “Stronger Than Me” - which can be compared to Winehouse’s original 2003 recording.

The song was released as the lead single on her debut studio album Frank.

