Bad Bunny makes history as first Latino artist to headline Coachella

Bad Bunny is to make history as the very first Latin American artist to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

In the same announcement, K-pop group Blackpink are also set to become the very first Asian group to take the main stage.

Also joined by R&B singer Frank Ocean, 2023 will be the first time Coachella has been headlined by an all-non-white lineup.

The festival will run for two weekends in April in Indio, California.

