Emilia Perez director Jacques Audiard showed support for Karla Sofia Gascón in his acceptance speech for best film not in the English language at the Bafta film awards in London on Sunday, 16 February.

The film follows four women in Mexico and sees cartel leader (Gascón) enlist lawyer Rita (Zoe Saldana) to help fake her death so she can live as her true self, Emilia.

However, Gascón’s campaign was derailed following a backlash to several offensive tweets she made over the past five years, including posts about George Floyd, Islam, and diversity at the Oscars, which were unearthed by journalist Sarah Hagi.

Gascón has since issued multiple apologies for the posts.

Addressing Gascón, Audiard blew her a kiss and described her as "my dear."