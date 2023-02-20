The moment Carey Mulligan was incorrectly named as Best Supporting Actress at the Baftas on Sunday (19 February) has been edited out of the BBC's broadcast of the ceremony.

As CODA actor Troy Kotsur introduced the nominees, a sign language interpreter mistakenly said the She Said star's name instead of The Banshees of Inisherin actor Kerry Condon.

“This is a bad moment,” the interpreter told the star-studded crowd as gasps were heard in the audience.

Ceremony host Richard E. Grant joked "A defibrillator needed for Carey Mulligan" after the blunder.

