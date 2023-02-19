Bafta Film Awards 2023: The best moments of the biggest night in UK cinema

As the biggest night in British cinema comes to a close, we’re taking a look back at the best moments from the Bafta Awards 2023.

Hollywood stars and UK icons congregated on Sunday, 19 February, to celebrate the best talent and productions of the past year.

The ceremony, which is the British equivalent of Hollywood’s Academy Awards, was held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

From Helen Mirren’s tribute to the Queen to Richard E Grant slapping himself in his opening speech, the night was full of surprises.

This video looks back over the most memorable moments from the star-studded event.

Sign up for our newsletters.