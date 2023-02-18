British talent’s best hopes at this year’s Bafta film awards

This year's Bafta film awards will see one of the lowest--ever proportions of British nominees in the ceremonies history.

British talent actually have better chances of winning for their roles behind the camera than they do in front of it.

Emma Thompson has been nominated for best actress on the back of her performance in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

Meanwhile, Bill Nighy is up for best actor for his latest film, Living.

The are two of the five British actors up among 24 acting nominations.

