Who were the biggest winners at this year’s Bafta Film Awards?

The Bafta Film Awards 2023 has crowned this year’s top performers and productions at a star-studded event in London.

Best film went to All Quiet on the Western Front, a epic anti-war film inspired by the 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque.

Meanwhile, Austin Butler and Cate Blanchett won best actor and actress for their movies Elvis and Tar, claiming the other heavyweight categories.

Hollywood and British stars gathered for the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, 19 February.

