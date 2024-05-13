Top Boy’s Jasmine Jobson accepts Bafta best supporting actress in emotional speech

Jasmine Jobson said Top Boy “changed her life for the better” as she accepted the Bafta for best supporting actress in an emotional speech on Sunday, 12 May.

The actor, 29, stars as Jaq Lawrence in the British show that won the award for best drama series.

“Thank you to everybody who loves me and supports me. I try and do what I do to change a life and save a life,” Jobson said as she became visibly overwhelmed on stage before paying tribute to her niece.