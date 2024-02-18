Baftas 2024 host David Tennant's opening monologue turned political as he appeared to joke about Donald Trump and the upcoming US presidential election.

During Sunday's (18 February) ceremony, the Doctor Who star, 52, was speaking about Yorgos Lanthimos’s 11-times nominated film Poor Things when he seemingly made a dig about the former US president and current presidential candidate.

Tennant said: “Poor Things is nominated... When a child’s brain is put in an adult’s body and later this year one of those might be elected president.”