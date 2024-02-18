Cringe, tears, and jokes: Best moments from Baftas 2024

The Baftas ceremony always has some memorable moments, and 2024 was no different.

This year's awards kicked off with host David Tennant bringing Michael Sheen's dog "Bark Ruffalo" to the stage, after his Good Omens star asked him to pet-sit his furry friend.

Jokes ran throughout, from poking fun at Saltburn to Cillian Murphy thanking his "Oppenhomies" and Hugh Grant channeling an Oompa-Loompa as he presented an accolade.

Emotions ran high as Michael J Fox took to the stage to give out an award, receiving a rapturous standing ovation.