Every Banksy artwork that has popped up in the last week - and there’s eight of them

Banksy unveiled the eighth artwork in his animal-themed collection in London on Monday 12 August, leaving many to speculate on the meaning behind his new project.

The street artist has been posting artwork, from different locations around the capital, to his Instagram every day since Monday 5 August.

His first piece depicted a goat and was followed by silhouettes of elephants, monkeys, a wolf, pelicans, a cat and fish.

Here, we recap the new artwork that that has been spotted on the streets of London.