Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:12
‘His best work’: New Banksy artwork revealed in London as mystery animal murals continue
Banksy unveiled the eighth artwork in his animal-themed collection in London on Monday 12 August, a silhouette of a rhinoceros which looks as though it is climbing on top of a car.
The street artist has been posting artwork to his Instagram at about 1pm every day since Monday 5 August and the new piece shows a rhino mounting a silver Nissan Micra, with a traffic cone on its bonnet.
It was defaced by a man wearing a black balaclava just hours after it went up.
The rhino follows Sunday’s artwork, piranhas on a police sentry box, which has now been removed from near London’s Old Bailey court to preserve it.
A further piece of artwork at London Zoo has today (13 August) been confirmed as belonging to Banksy, marking his ninth artwork in the capital in nine days.
Up next
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
02:17
How did social media fuel the Southport rioters?
06:41
How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
00:33
Tom Daley accidentally leaves Olympic silver medal in Paris
00:22
Moment rioter steals police officer’s baton during Plymouth disorder
00:18
Watch: Perseid meteor shower and Northern Lights seen from Harrogate
02:18
Donald Trump showcases new lisp during Elon Musk interview
00:49
Tom Daley cries as he explains reasons behind Olympic retirement
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
00:19
Olympian proposes to boyfriend seconds after 3000m race at Paris games
00:15
Noah Lyles leaves Olympics in wheelchair after contracting Covid
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
00:26
Rihanna shares rare glimpse of baby son in new Target ad
00:19
Robert Rinder shocks GMB colleagues by breakdancing live on air
00:52
Moment bison stampede metres away from family’s car
00:25
Watch: Holidaymakers race for sun beds at Spanish resort
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32