Banksy unveiled the eighth artwork in his animal-themed collection in London on Monday 12 August, a silhouette of a rhinoceros which looks as though it is climbing on top of a car.

The street artist has been posting artwork to his Instagram at about 1pm every day since Monday 5 August and the new piece shows a rhino mounting a silver Nissan Micra, with a traffic cone on its bonnet.

It was defaced by a man wearing a black balaclava just hours after it went up.

The rhino follows Sunday’s artwork, piranhas on a police sentry box, which has now been removed from near London’s Old Bailey court to preserve it.

A further piece of artwork at London Zoo has today (13 August) been confirmed as belonging to Banksy, marking his ninth artwork in the capital in nine days.