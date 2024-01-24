Saoirse Ronan opens up about scrapped Barbie role

Saoirse Ronan has revealed that she was set to play one of the iconic roles in Barbie.

The star has previously worked with Greta Gerwig in Lady Bird and Little Women.

It emerged that she was set to star in the director’s latest work after Timothee Chalamet claimed that the pair were due for cameos, but they never materialised.

Ronan said she had worked with the film’s costume designer Jacqueline Durran, who said she would have been a “really Weird Barbie.”