The new live-action Barbie film will be "everything you've ever dreamed of," Margot Robbie has said of her upcoming project.

Sitting down with fellow actor Carey Mulligan, the Australian star, 32, praised "brilliant" director Greta Gerwig as she discussed what would be involved in the movie.

"You’ll see some dream houses. And it will be everything you ever dreamed of," Robbie said.

Robbie stars as the titular character opposite Ryan Gosling as Ken.

