Ryan Gosling shares amusing reason his daughters have not seen Barbie

Ryan Gosling has revealed why his two daughters have not seen Barbie.

Speaking to E! News at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the Hollywood star admitted that although Esmerelda, 9, and Amada, 7, helped him prepare for his role as Ken, he hasn’t let them see the film.

“I don’t know if you should watch your father as Ken. I don’t know what age is a good age to see your father do that. It gets pretty crazy,” Gosling said.

“They’ve seen little parts of it and they came to set one day when I did a big musical number,” he added.