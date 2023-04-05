Barbie: Watch Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star in live-action movie

Warner Bros have released the trailer for the hotly anticipated live-action Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

This new trailer for the Greta Gerwig-directed film gives us a glimpse into the bubblegum pink, fantastical Barbie Land.

In this sugary world, the Robbie and Gosling are just one iteration of the iconic Barbie and Ken.

The world is filled with other Barbie and Kens, including the likes of Dua Lipa and Simu Liu.

Barbie will hit the cinemas on 21 July in the UK.

