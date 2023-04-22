Barry Humphries: Comedian and Dame Edna Everage actor’s best moments

Barry Humphries has died at the age of 89, his family has confirmed.

The legendary Australian comedian passed away on Saturday 22 April 2023 following complications from hip surgery.

Mr Humphries had many outrageous moments on television both in and out of character.

In a career spanning more than six decades, Mr Humphries managed to bring some of his funniest moments to more recent years.

In an example from 2013, Mr Humphries surprises King Charles, who was then Prince of Wales, in the Royal Box at the Royal Variety performance.

