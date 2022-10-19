BBC 100: Elaine Paige’s hilarious laugh recorded in resurfaced Radio 2 clip

Elaine Paige’s hilarious laugh can be heard in a resurfaced Radio 2 clip that’s been shared as the BBC celebrates its 100-year anniversary.

The presenter belted out a bizarre cackle as she introduced a track by Little Willie Littlefield, a name she was rather tickled by.

“Great name,” she exclaimed, as she struggled to continue with her link in the broadcast.

Journalist David Chipakupaku shared the recording to Twitter in a thread he started to commemorate the BBC’s “random camp moments,” calling it a “filthy laugh.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.