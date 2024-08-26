Antiques Roadshow guests shocked at value of war medal awarded to pigeon

BBC Antiques Roadshow guests were gobsmacked by the valuation of Second World War medals awarded to a pigeon on Sunday's (25 August) episode.

The rare wartime piece was a PDSA Dickin Medal awarded to a bird called Mary.

It was given to animals for their work in the conflict.

Expert Mark Smith explained that pigeons would carry messages from the French Resistance to the UK and described Mary as the "James Bond of the pigeon world" before leaving the guests stunned at the value of the piece.