Lenny Henry regenerates into David Tennant in Comic Relief sketch

Lenny Henry “regenerated” into Doctor Who star David Tennant in an amusing Comic Relief sketch on Friday night.

Introducing the annual show, the comedian said he felt “sick” before adding: “What I need is a doctor”.

Right on cue, he regenerated into Tennant - the tenth incarnation of the time traveller - who returns to screens later this year.

“What? What? What? I’m going to be hosting Comic Relief?” the iconic actor says, before running off as the show’s famous music plays in the background.

