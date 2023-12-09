New Doctor Who sculpture celebrates David Tennant and Ncuti Gatwa on 60th anniversary

An interactive sculpture of David Tennant and Ncuti Gatwa has landed in London to mark the triumphant return of Doctor Who and the iconic programme’s 60th anniversary.

The 180-degree artwork has been brought to life using hundreds of pieces of regenerated technology just in time for Gatwa’s debut episode on Christmas Day.

Named the “Art of Regeneration”, it not only reveals the physical transformation of the Doctors, but also how you can extend the life of regenerated tech.

The sculpture is located on the South Bank in London, against the backdrop of the Thames and the OXO tower.