A Dragons’ Den entrepreneur sobbed as the multimillionaire investors huddled in secret to debate her pitch.

Charlene Mitchell-Hood and Simon Hood presented their book streaming service Sooper Books to the dragons in Thursday’s (1 February) episode.

The married couple began offering their stories for free online to all UK primary schools during lockdown in 2020.

They have now published more than 200 exclusive stories and audiobooks, and 100 stories an audiobooks can be accessed free of charge.

As the investors debated their pitch, Mitchell-Hood teared up.

“I just can’t believe... how positive you’ve been about our baby,” she said, before accepting investment from all five dragons.