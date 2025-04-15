Gavin and Stacey film: Star says he floated idea to BBC boss

Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb has said he suggested the idea of a film adaptation of beloved sitcom to BBC director general Tim Davie.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, 15 April, the actor, 77, recalled how someone had mentioned the idea to him which he then passed on to Mr Davie.

Mr Lamb previously responded "never say never" to an adaptation of Gavin and Stacey on the silver screen.

It comes after the sitcom received a 2025 Bafta memorable moment award nomination for one of Lamb's final scenes in the series.