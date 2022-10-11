John Cleese has announced he will host a show on GB News next year, insisting it is a “free speech channel” and not right-wing.

The Monty Python comedian discussed his decision during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“I don’t know much about modern television, because I’ve pretty much given up on it,” Cleese said of GB News before revealing he “liked” the pitch that was made.

“What they said was: ‘People say it’s a right-wing channel, it’s a free speech channel.’”

