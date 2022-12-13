Happy Valley: BBC tease dramatic final season

The BBC has teased a dramatic final season for its British crime drama Happy Valley.

This trailer gives a glimpse of what to expect from season three as Sarah Lancashire returns as sergeant Catherine Cawood.

Sergeant Cawood, it's revealed, discovers human remains in the run-up to her retirement.

We also see her grandson expressing interest in getting back in touch with his father, who is behind bars.

"I get it's complicated, but he's me dad," he tells her.

