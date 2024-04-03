Interior Design Masters ends in tears as row breaks out over cafe restoration

Interior Design Masters ended in tears on Tuesday’s (2 April) episode as designers paired up to renovate three cafes in Swansea.

Teams were split into two, with Francesca and Domnall asked to transform Full of Graze on the Mumbles seafront for the BBC show presented by Alan Carr.

However it was not smooth sailing, with the designers disagreeing on how to decorate the business and having difficulties making decisions on furniture.

The episode ended with Domnhall declaring “it was difficult on occasions” to work with Francesca, but an emotional Francesca said: “You stopped showing me things because you didn’t want to hear me question things.

Domnhall was then sent home by judge Michelle Ogundehin.