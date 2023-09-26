Jonnie Irwin makes long-awaited return to TV after terminal cancer diagnosis

Jonnie Irwin has made his long-awaited return to TV after his devastating terminal cancer diagnosis.

The presenter, 49, hosted a new episode of Escape to the Country on BBC One which aired at 3pm on Monday 26 September.

Jonnie, a father of three, was first diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2020, and in November last year went public with the news, saying it had spread to his brain.

In a social media post ahead of the new Escape to the Country episode, the presenter said he went down to Somerset to “look at some fantastic rural properties” and visit a cider farm.