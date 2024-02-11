BBC former political editor Nick Robinson has revealed the “best” cancer advice he received from an unexpected source at No 10.

Mr Robinson was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2015 and has undergone various treatments including surgery and chemotherapy.

The 60-year-old, who is now a presenter on BBC Radio 4 Today programme, opened up about a visit to see David Cameron, who was Prime Minister at the time, at Downing Street.

Speaking on The Today podcast on Saturday (10 February), he said: “I was greeted at the door by his top official, Chris Martin. A lovely man, sadly no longer with us.”

Mr Robinson then revealed Mr Martin had put back his meeting with Mr Cameron as he wanted to speak with the journalist about cancer and offered some words of wisdom following his own battle.