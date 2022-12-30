Bella Thorne was ‘accused of flirting’ with casting director at 10-years-old

Bella Thorne has opened up on being accused of ‘flirting’ with a casting director when she was just 10-years-old.

The former Disney Channelactress sat down with Emily Ratajkowski on her podcast, High Low, where she explained how she didn’t get a part because of the incident.

“I don’t care if I said, ‘Eat my p**** right now’! [I was] 10 years old. Why, why, would you ever think that?”, she said.

The now-25-year-old said she blamed herself for the incident for a long time.

