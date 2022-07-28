Bernard Cribbins remembered in clips from Doctor Who

Social media users have been sharing their favourite clips of the late Doctor Who actor Bernard Cribbins, who has died at the age of 93.

This video shows Mr Cribbins, who also narrated The Wombles, in various scenes from the sci-fi show.

“Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him,” Mr Cribbins’ agents at Gavin Barker Associates said.

