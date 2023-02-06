Grammy Awards: Most memorable moments from the 2023 show

From Beyoncé making history as the most decorated Grammy winner ever, to that Harry Style’s hug, it was another night to remember at the 65th Grammy Award ceremony in Los Angeles.

Viewers were treated to an astonishing R&B medley to mark 30 years of the genre which had Jay-Z, Lizzo and Taylor Swift up out of their seats.

Comedian Trevor Noah hosted the evening with awards presented by Dr Jill Biden, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Jennifer Lopez and many more.

Here the Independent takes a look at the most memorable moments from throughout the night.