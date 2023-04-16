Bruno Tonioli hits golden buzzer for young dancers halfway through act

Bruno Tonioli hit the Britain’s Got Talent “Golden Buzzer” halfway through an act for the first time in the show’s history as it returned on Saturday, 15 April.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge has joined the talent show panel for its 16th series.

Tonioli appeared delighted with young Ugandan dance troupe Ghetto Kids - so much so that he hit the golden button, sending them straight to the live shows, with confetti covering the performers as they finished their piece.

