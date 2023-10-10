Big Brother contestant Hallie has revealed she is transgender to her housemates in a touching moment.

The 18-year-old youth worker, who entered the Big Brother house on Sunday as the reality show made its debut on ITV, chose to wait until Monday to make her announcement.

Hallie said: “I just have something to say. Yesterday I feel like I wasn’t being one hundred percent authentic in myself.

“So I just thought I would let everyone know I am trans if you didn’t know already. Just thought I would make that loud and clear.

“I am a trans woman if you didn’t know.”

She was then embraced by her fellow housemates.