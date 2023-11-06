Big Brother contestants in tears after double eviction: ‘A house with nasty people’

Big Brother contestant Tom exploded in a foul-mouthed rant on Sunday 5 November.

His outburst came after a blazing row in the divided house, with participants reportedly being locked down for two hours before Paul and Dylan were booted out in a shock double eviction.

Tom was left in tears after Paul said his goodbyes and lost his rag when he spotted rival housemates laughing.

“They’re f***ing giggling right now. I can’t do this,” he said.

Housemate Olivia also appeared upset after the eviction, saying she “couldn’t care less” if she’s booted out next.

“I don’t want to be in a house with people who are nasty,” she added.