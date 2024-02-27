Bill Bailey reveals first surprising acting TV role

Comedian Bill Bailey has revealed his first acting role was on the popular BBC medical drama Casualty.

The 59-year-old appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (27 February), calling for budding actors to be given a chance, when he opened up about his early career.

Bailey said: “I had a job in Casualty. I was playing a junior doctor.

“Did you have any lines?”, Richard Madeley asked.

“Yes, I had something like ‘Mr McIlroy will you come through now please’,” he replied.

Bailey then ironically revealed his line was then cut from the show.