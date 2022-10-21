Moment Bill Murray repeatedly touches Geena Davis in resurfaced 1990 interview

Bill Murray can be seen repeatedly touching actor Geena Davis in a resurfaced clip of an interview the pair did to promote his 1990 film Quick Change.

Footage shows Murray running his fingers up and down Davis' arm and pulling down the straps of her dress during an appearance on The Arsenio Hall Show that same year.

Davis has since described the interview as "awful" in an interview with the i.

The Independent has contacted Murray for comment.

