Amy Winehouse’s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil has admitted he made “huge mistakes” during their relationship as he marks the singer’s 40th birthday.

Mr Fielder-Civil told Good Morning Britain how people still blame him for Winehouse’s death. The singer died on 23 July 2011 from alcohol intoxication. She was 27.

Mr Fielder-Civil said: “I have carried that burden for 10 years. I am the only person who has held accountability and said, yes I have made some huge mistakes.

“I was a 20-something-year-old drug addict and I had no idea how to make myself clean, let alone somebody else.”