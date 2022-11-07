Blockbuster has ‘promise’ but feels ‘padded out’

Binge or Bin’s Jacob Stolworthy says new Netflix comedy-drama Blockbuster feels “padded out” into a TV series when “it didn’t need to be.”

Created by Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), the workplace sitcom tells the story of the last ever Blockbuster store and explores what, and who, it takes for a small business to succeed.

Jacob says the show has “a lot of promise and charm” owing to showrunner Ramos, as well as “a smorgasbord of sitcom stars”, but feels that it would have worked better as a film rather than being stretched into a TV series.