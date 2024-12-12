Jacob’s 12 Days of Christmas: The gritty BBC police drama you should be watching

Jacob Stolworthy takes you through his top picks of 2024 in film and television across the 12 days of Christmas, beginning with gritty BBC drama Blue Lights.

The series, set in Northern Ireland, follows the lives of junior police officers and their mentors, as they navigate life patrolling the streets and juggling work with their lives. The first two seasons are available now on BBC iPlayer, with the Christmas holidays proving a perfect time to catch up before the release of the third season in early 2025.

Watch Binge Watch on Independent TV here.