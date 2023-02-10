The Book Special | Binge or Bin

Binge or Bin usually gives you the lowdown on which TV shows are BINGE-worthy and which ones are BIN-worthy.

But this week, we’re doing things slightly differently.

In this special episode, in association with E.ON Next, Independent TV’s Annabel Nugent and Jacob Stolworthy give their book recommendations, along with culture writer Jessie Thompson who suggests the titles, genres, and authors you might enjoy binge-reading in a bid to reduce your screen time and explore mindful energy-saving habits.