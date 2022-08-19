Kenneth Branagh stars as Boris Johnson in Sky’s new limited series This England.

The Belfast-born actor portrays the country’s leader in a forthcoming drama about the government’s handling of the first wave of the coronavirus.

In the drama’s trailer, the outgoing prime minister holds daily Covid press conferences and is seen being taken into hospital after catching the coronavirus.

Actress Ophelia Lovibond portrays the PM’s wife Carrie Johnson while Andrew Buchan stars as Matt Hancock.

The five-part television drama will air on Sky Atlantic and Now on 21 September.