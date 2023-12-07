Bradley Cooper serves up Philly cheesesteaks from NYC food truck

Bradley Cooper appeared at a food truck in New York City to serve up Philly cheesesteaks on Wednesday morning (6 December).

The actor, 48, took a break from Hollywood to take orders with Philadelphia pizzeria owner Danny DiGiampietro.

“Afternoon breadheads, come on down, get a cheesesteak!” the Maestro star says with a smile in a video taken by Mr DiGiampietro.

The pair call the truck ‘Danny & Coop’s Cheesesteaks,’ and are giving all proceeds to charity as they reportedly search for a permanent restaurant location.