Bradley Cooper ‘not sure’ he would be alive if he had not become father

Bradley Cooper has opened up about how becoming a father has changed his life.

The actor, 49, welcomed his daughter Lea in 2017 with model Irina Shayk, whom he dated from 2015 to 2019.

“Honestly I’m not sure I’d be alive if I wasn’t a dad. I don’t know what would have happened,” Cooper admitted during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

The Oscar-nominated star also revealed that it took him several months to develop a strong bond with his daughter, who is now six-years-old.