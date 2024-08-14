Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley poses for Pirelli as 2025 calendar returns to nudity

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has shared a sneak preview of her photoshoot for Pirelli’s 2025 calendar.

The photographer behind the next edition, Ethan James Green, has promised to make the calendar “sexy” again as it returns to nudity.

Other celebrities, including Star Wars actor John Boyega and Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer, will feature alongside Ashley.

“A sneak peek into my shoot for the 2025,” the Bridgerton star wrote, sharing footage of the shoot on her social media.

Pirelli’s UK arm has published the calendar annually since 1964. It is not sold and is instead given away to celebrities and select Pirelli customers as a gift.